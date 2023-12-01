Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Increases By 86.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,310. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.