Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Increases By 86.6%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,310. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

