Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declines By 36.7%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 2.0 %

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

Singapore Exchange stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.29. 283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.881 dividend. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.27%.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.