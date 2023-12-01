Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 41.2%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the October 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SOMMY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.69. 58,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,760. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

