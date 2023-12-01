Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 47.5%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.8 %

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 15,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,024. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suntory Beverage & Food in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist.

