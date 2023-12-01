Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Drops By 45.6%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

T&D Trading Down 1.6 %

T&D stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 2,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

