Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Increases By 17.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.6 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

