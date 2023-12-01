Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Increases By 17.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 627,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 387.6 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Shares of Telenor ASA stock remained flat at $10.25 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.
About Telenor ASA
