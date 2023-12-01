Short Interest in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Expands By 35.3%

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TenX Keane Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TENK stock remained flat at $10.92 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,341. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

