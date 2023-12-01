Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Drops By 28.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.

Thai Beverage Public Price Performance

Shares of TBVPF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Get Thai Beverage Public alerts:

About Thai Beverage Public

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.