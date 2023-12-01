Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Drops By 28.8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days.
Thai Beverage Public Price Performance
Shares of TBVPF remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
About Thai Beverage Public
