Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Declines By 58.0%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Xiaochun Xu sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,663.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of THMO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,211. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $6.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on THMO

About ThermoGenesis

(Get Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.