Short Interest in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Decreases By 36.0%

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 759,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,203. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.88 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

