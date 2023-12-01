Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Rises By 34.1%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIRX remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

