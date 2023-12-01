Short Interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expands By 20.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $583,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,419,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 701,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,500. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $876.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

