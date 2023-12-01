Short Interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Increases By 107.2%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a growth of 107.2% from the October 31st total of 223,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VBIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44,443 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 3,663.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122,534 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

