Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Rises By 96.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
IHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 43,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,059. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.