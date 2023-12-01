Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Rises By 96.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

IHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 43,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,059. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 19.3% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,181,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,863,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 371,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.