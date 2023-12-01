Short Interest in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Grows By 98.1%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.36. 588,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,581. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCC

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.