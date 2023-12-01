Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,754.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $42.16 during midday trading on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.
About Shurgard Self Storage
