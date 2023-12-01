Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 144 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.94. 2,357,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.