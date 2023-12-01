Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $574.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,060. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

