Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 837,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,440. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

