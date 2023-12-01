Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $757.11. 320,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.69. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $781.77. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

