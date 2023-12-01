Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Buys $11,280.50 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $11,280.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,805.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 246,331 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $815,355.61.

On Friday, November 24th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 21,855 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $67,531.95.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Staffan Encrantz acquired 41,085 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $102,712.50.

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz acquired 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $6,924.00.

Shares of SGHT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 546,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,274. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

