Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.51

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.51 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 981130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at $74,670,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at about $40,962,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

