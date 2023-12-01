Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

