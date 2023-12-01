Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 15,404 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 635,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,257. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

