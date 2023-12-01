SOMESING Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. SOMESING has a market cap of $61.29 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,881,976,991 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.