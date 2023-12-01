Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $207.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02.
Sopra Steria Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sopra Steria Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.