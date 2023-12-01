Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2023

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $207.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.02.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers digital transformation consulting services; technology services in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, data, internet of things, and intelligent process automation; systems integration comprising smart application modernisation and product lifecycle management; infrastructure management services, including consulting, managed and cloud, end-user support, digital workplace, and legacy services; and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.