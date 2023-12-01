Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Price Up 3%

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.26 and last traded at $74.12. Approximately 82,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,146,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

