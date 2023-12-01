Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 184181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.22, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.1396648 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

