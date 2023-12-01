SPACE ID (ID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.01 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $118.25 million and $55.01 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.27319022 USD and is down -19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $209,154,871.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars.

