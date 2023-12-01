SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stadion Money Management LLC owned 2.03% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 139,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

