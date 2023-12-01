Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,437 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 3.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 848,053 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 201.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,230,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4,565.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 594,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 582,112 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 970,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,492. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

