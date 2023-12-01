Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stake Raised by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for 3.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Sprout Social worth $102,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.18. 237,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,435.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,474. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

