Stadion Money Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stadion Money Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,808,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. 679,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,050. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

