Stadion Money Management LLC Has $330.92 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 21.5% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $330,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 856.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 560,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 502,151 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 346,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 35,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 1,149,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
SPDW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 1,041,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,496. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $33.80.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
