Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 471.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF remained flat at $17.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Stanley Electric has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $17.92.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

