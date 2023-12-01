Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.20. 12,305,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $159,285,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.