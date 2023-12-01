Steel Canyon Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up approximately 2.9% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Up 0.7 %

NYT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 198,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.12. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

