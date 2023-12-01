Steel Canyon Capital LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. AutoNation accounts for approximately 4.7% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.70. 75,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,461. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.