Steel Canyon Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.0% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 9,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 383.3% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.62. 531,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

