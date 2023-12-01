Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stingray Group Price Performance

About Stingray Group

STGYF stock remained flat at C$3.06 on Friday. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$4.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.83.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

