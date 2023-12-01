StockNews.com Lowers Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

TEAM traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.11. 1,105,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.20 and its 200 day moving average is $183.46. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $715,389.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,315,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,317,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,312 shares of company stock worth $65,756,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

