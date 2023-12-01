Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. The company operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

