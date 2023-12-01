Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 87,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,810,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Manmeet Singh Soni purchased 2,976,190 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,976,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

