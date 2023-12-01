Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.88.
About Suncorp Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.