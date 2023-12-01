Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

