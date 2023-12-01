Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in November

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Taboola.com Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 1,837,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,728. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,018 shares of company stock worth $261,416. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

