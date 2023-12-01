Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,773. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $379.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talkspace will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

About Talkspace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth about $8,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,287,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

