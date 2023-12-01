Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,161.78

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $74.41 million and $2,161.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.28300922 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $6,373.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

