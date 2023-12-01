Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Update

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech
Tantech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 23,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,451. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.
Tantech Company Profile
Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.
