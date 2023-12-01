Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Update

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tarena International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tarena International

Tarena International Trading Up 2.5 %

TEDU traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.16 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

About Tarena International

(Get Free Report)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.