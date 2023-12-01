TD Securities Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,295. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$63.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.